The Indianapolis Colts have some interesting decisions to make with their roster as the NFL preseason approaches, and these key decisions could decide what the depth of the team looks like in the 2024 season.

The Colts have a lot of excitement going into this season, as they are hoping that Anthony Richardson can stay healthy for a full season after showing some promise in limited action as a rookie. He is coming off of a season-ending shoulder injury, and while running is always going to be a part of Richardson's game, he will have to be smart about the hits he takes.

Indianapolis nearly won the AFC South a season ago with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, so there is clearly some level of talent there. Richardson gives the Colts a lot more upside if he plays anywhere near to his potential as well, and his ceiling is super high as he showed off insane athleticism when he tested at the 2023 NFL Combine. It was always more about honing in on those traits for the Colts, and Shane Steichen is a coach who is capable of maximizing a talent like Richardson.

There are two players who stick out as players who need to have big preseasons and training camps for the Colts, and both of them are potential weapons for Richardson in the passing game. Let's get to the two players.

Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver

The Colts drafted Alec Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft in the second round with the 53rd overall pick. He put up 593 yards as a rookie and 514 yards in 2023, with two touchdowns in each season, according to Pro Football Reference. That is not bad, but not necessarily great either from a second-round pick.

With Indianapolis doing a lot at wide receiver in recent years, there are a lot of players that Pierce needs to compete with for targets. This offseason, Michael Pittman Jr. signed an extension with the team, and he will be the main option in the offense. Second year wide receiver Josh Downs had a promising rookie campaign in 2023, and Adonai Mitchell was brought in out of Texas in the second round of the draft this year.

Those three players all could end up ahead of Pierce on the depth chart this season, therefore getting more targets. It would not make sense for Pierce to be released from the roster, but he could really use a strong preseason.

Mo Alie-Cox, Tight End

When looking at the Colts' tight end room, it is a crowded one, which could result in Mo Alie-Cox being the odd man out if he does not have a strong preseason.

The Colts have Jelani Woods, who is someone who could take a bit of a jump this season. Kylen Granson is also seemingly ahead of Mo Alie-Cox on the depth chart as well.

It will be intriguing to watch how Alie-Cox fares in the preseason, as he could have an uphill battle if other tight ends impress in training camp and the preseason for the Colts.