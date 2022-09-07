Matt Ryan’s message to Parris Campbell is music to his fantasy football owner’s ears

Parris Campbell might just be the biggest fantasy football sleeper to break out this year because Indianapolis Colts Matt Ryan has promised the wide receiver a huge season ahead. Campbell seems to be having a good time practicing and developing chemistry with Ryan, who replaces Carson Wentz as the Colts’ starting quarterback.

Campbell gave a glimpse of how meticulous Matt Ryan is even in practice when he told a story to Zak Keefer of The Athletic about one time when the veteran signal-caller hit him with for a huge gain.

“So I’m thinking the execution is good, it was a big chunk play, and Matt’s like, ‘Your catch window should be ahead of you,’” Campbell said. “He told me, ‘Just run, just run, just run, and I’ll hit you in stride. Trust me.’ He’s particular on everything. Literally, every little thing matters.”

Even more exciting to hear for Campbell was when Matt Ryan told him before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills that “this is going to be the best year of your career.”

Campbell is extremely under-owned in fantasy football. Over at ESPN, he’s only rostered in 1.7 percent of the leagues, and if Ryan would indeed change the course of Campbell for the better, it might be a good time now to pick the wideout from the waiver wire before it’s too late.

Last season, Campbell only had a 4.52 percent target share in the Colts’ passing attack — just ninth overall on the team. With the promise that comes with Matt Ryan in Indianapolis, the Colts expect a much more active passing game than the one they had in 2021 when they were just 28th in the NFL in pass play percentage.