The Indianapolis Colts feel like they are stuck in no man's land. Indianapolis is 4-5 headed into Week 10 but would need some serious changes to become an actual contender in the AFC. The Colts are dealing with both a QB controversy and injuries across the roster, including one of their best offensive players.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Friday that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will not play on Sunday, per The Athletic's James Boyd. Pittman Jr. has been dealing with a back injury and will miss his first game of the season on Sunday.

The Colts will have to rely on Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, and Adonai Mitchell with Pittman Jr. out of the lineup.