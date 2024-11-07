ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts meet in a battle of two teams heading in opposite directions in the AFC. The Bills have a confident lead in their division, while the Colts recently benched Anthony Richardson and are behind in their standings. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bills-Colts prediction and pick.

The Bills started the year with three consecutive wins before dropping back-to-back games to the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. That point of their season was challenging, but they’ve bounced back with four more wins against lesser opponents. The Bills are running away with the AFC East standings, as their 7-2 record leads the second-place New York Jets by four games. The Bills aren’t in danger of relinquishing that lead, but they have an intriguing matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs next week. The Chiefs matchup will be a test, as the two teams could be on a collision course to another postseason battle. It’ll be important not to look ahead in this game.

Joe Flacco didn’t stake his claim on the starting quarterback role, as fans may have thought he would be heading into last week. The Colts dropped a close matchup with the Minnesota Vikings 21-13, with Flacco recording just 179 yards and an interception. The Colts aren’t necessarily out of the playoff race yet, sitting two games behind the Texans for first in the AFC South.

Bills-Colts Last Game – Matchup History

The Bills and Colts last played on November 21, 2021, as the two teams don’t match up as much given the current scheduling matrix. The Colts won that game 41-15 as 7.5-point underdogs, but the teams have changed so much since that game that it hardly matters for the result of this one. Carson Wentz was the Colts’ quarterback and had just 106 yards and a touchdown, while Jonathan Taylor led the way with 185 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Overall Series: Bills 38-33-1

Why The Bills Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bills have some massive wins this season, which could happen again in this game against the Colts. The Bills covered the spread on five of their seven wins this season and have won by more than three touchdowns in four of those games. Their only tight wins were three-point triumphs over the Jets and Miami Dolphins, which makes sense considering they are division rivals.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colts may not be doing well in the standings or their overall record, but they have been a bettor’s dream. They have been under the radar with their poor form but quietly have a 7-2 record against the spread. Meanwhile, the Bills have a better record at 7-2 but are just 5-4 against the spread. The Colts failed to cover the spread last week when they lost by eight as 5.5-point underdogs, which raises questions about why they are smaller underdogs in this matchup against the Bills.

Final Bills-Colts Prediction & Pick

The Bills have been doing well against teams out of their division that don’t see them as much. They’ve won by 21+ points in four of their five non-division wins in this game and are in line to do it again unless Joe Flacco turns back the clock for one final time. Flacco struggled last week, and if he can’t get the Colts offense going again this week, it’ll be an easy cover for Josh Allen and the Bills.

Final Bills-Colts Prediction & Pick: Bills -4 (-110)