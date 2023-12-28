The Indianapolis Colts received a pair of big injury updates on Michael Pittman and Zack Moss amid their playoff pursuit.

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound following their 29-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. Indianapolis received two important injury updates prior to their Week 17 affair versus the Las Vegas Raiders, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman and running back Zack Moss were reportedly both limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Pittman is battling concussion and shoulder injuries while Moss is dealing with a forearm ailment.

The Colts understand how important the next two games are amid their playoff pursuit. Indianapolis would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, it does not, so the Colts need to take care of business in Week 17.

Pittman and Moss' statuses will go a long way in determining the outcome of the Colts-Raiders clash.

Colts' playoff pursuit

The Colts currently hold the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Indianapolis still has a chance to win the AFC South, but they also could realistically miss the postseason altogether. At the moment, they are tied atop the division with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, as all three teams are 8-7.

The AFC South has been a mediocre, albeit extremely competitive division in 2023. Indianapolis is still in a decent position but they cannot take the Raiders for granted.

If the Colts get past the Raiders, they will have another pivotal matchup versus the Texans in Week 18. Depending on the results of Week 17, there's a chance that Week 18 contest could end up determining who wins the AFC South.

Colts fans will certainly want to closely monitor Michael Pittman and Zack Moss' injury statuses ahead of Indianapolis' game versus Las Vegas.