The Indianapolis Colts have locked up Quenton Nelson for years to come. The All-Pro guard has signed an extension that just reset the market for his position in the NFL.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Nelson is signing a four-year, $80 million deal with the Colts that has $60 million in guaranteed money. That’s the most money for a guard in NFL history.

Colts’ Pro-Bowl OL Quenton Nelson reached agreement on a precedent-setting, four-year extension averaging $20 million per year, including $60 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history, per source. Colts finished the deal tonight with RJ Gonser of CAA. pic.twitter.com/uiqjnM3sSo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

While Quenton Nelson hasn’t put pen to paper just yet as of writing, the Colts star is expected to sign the deal before Sunday in order to get his focus back on their Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Nelson has definitely earned the historic payday that he has coming his way. Ever since the Colts called his name sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, he’s been a stud at the professional level. The Notre Dame alum has racked up four Pro Bowl appearances in all four seasons of his young career thus far, earning an 1st-team All Pro selection three times. He’s cemented himself as arguably the best player at his position in the entire league and now his contract shows it.

The 26-year old has once again been named a team captain after first earning the label during the 2021 season. Expect him to rack those up in Indianapolis for years to come.

With a new quarterback in Matt Ryan under center, Quenton Nelson and the rest of the Colts have renewed energy to push for a division title and make some noise in the playoffs after falling short last season.