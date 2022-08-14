Matt Ryan made his highly-anticipated Indianapolis Colts debut on Saturday in what turned out to be a brief cameo for the former Atlanta Falcons star quarterback. It was our first glimpse at the former MVP in a new uniform, and quite frankly, it will need some getting used to.

For his part, though, Ryan is just pleased to finally get his first taste of action for the Colts. He’s now embarking on a new chapter in his career, and he’s just glad now that he’s been able to get off the mark (via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com):

“It felt good just to get out there, just to hear the operation, new voice in the headset, all those different things,” Ryan said. “Be with those guys, communicate at the line of scrimmage, I thought that part was good. I would have liked a little more production from all of us, but you know, it’s a good start for us.”

Ryan took the field in the second quarter as part of the series four group. He completed six out of his 10 passes for 58 yards in a rather promising start for his new team.

Colts head coach Frank Reich had nothing but praise for the 37-year-old veteran as he expressed how impressed he was with Ryan’s debut:

“I thought Matt looked sharp,” Reich said. “Thought all of his throws were right on the money. We just gotta convert some of those.”

After the game, Ryan also opened up about his new teammates and how he’s been having fun acclimating with the group:

“In practice, you can see the growth,” Ryan said. “Whether it’s working on red-area things that we’re trying to get better at, third-down things we’re trying to get better at, working versus man-to-man coverage. These guys work and they’re coachable, and I’ve really enjoyed being around them.”

There’s no denying that Matt Ryan is no longer the superstar he once was, but he should still be able to provide value for the Colts this year.