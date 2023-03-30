Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl wide receiver Reggie Wayne is getting peppered with requests on Twitter from fans wanting him to recruit Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to Indianapolis. Wayne had one of the funniest possible responses he could have had.

“Will y’all stop @’n me to tell the Colts to get Lamar. I have no way of making your wish come true. H**l… I’m still trying to get my kids to listen to me… Let alone a organization.”

Wayne, who made it to six Pro Bowls during his tenure with the Colts, told the fans to stop messaging him on Twitter about Lamar Jackson, emphasizing that he has no way of making it happen.

Why does Wayne say he doesn’t have that kind of sway, you ask? Well, the former Colts wideout said that his own kids won’t even listen to him still, so why would an organization?

It’s an amusing response- and one that many parents will understand!

But it won’t make Colts fans very happy, as they are clearly clamoring for the team to trade for Jackson.

The Ravens quarterback recently posted a tweet revealing that he had requested a trade out of Baltimore earlier in March after feeling that the team hadn’t met his value in contract negotiations.

The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, meaning that other teams can negotiate a contract with Jackson, which Baltimore can match.

Should the Ravens choose not to match, they’ll receive two first round picks.

But the team can also trade him. Multiple teams have bowed out of the sweepstakes for Jackson, though Colts general manager Chris Ballard seemed to indicate a pursuit of the dual-threat quarterback was in the cards.

Wayne might not be able to bring Jackson to Indianapolis, but fortunately for the fans, the Colts may not need him to.