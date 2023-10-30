While the Indianapolis Colts put up their best fight, they still dropped their third straight game to the New Orleans Saints. Despite some defensive shortcomings, head coach Shane Steichen still believes the Colts have a strong defensive leader in Gus Bradley.

The Colts fell 38-27 to the Saints. After trailing just by one at halftime, Indianapolis was outscored 17-7 in the second half. With New Orleans racking up almost 40 points, Bradley will now need to come up with a better game plan heading into Week 9. But Steichen is sure that Bradley is the right person to be coming up with those game plans as defensive coordinator, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

“I got a ton of faith in Gus,” Steichen said. “Obviously kept Gus here because I believe in what he does.”

Bradley is in his second year as the Colts defensive coordinator. While Steichen was brought in this offseason, he decided to keep Bradley on his staff. He clearly values what the DC brings to the table. However, for all of Bradley's acumen, eventually there will need to be results.

Week 8 was the third game in a row in which Indianapolis let up 35+ points. In turn, the Colts have slipped to 28th in the league in total defense, allowing 371.3 yards per game. The 28.6 point per game Indy allows per game is the most in the NFL.

Of course, not all of it is Gus Bradley's fault. He can't control the players nor when injuries happen. Still, Indianapolis is counting on him to help turn around their recent defensive woes. As the Colts go through their defensive metamorphosis, Shane Steichen will have Bradley's back.