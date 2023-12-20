Jonathan Taylor might return this week

There is optimism that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will be able to play this week against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that Jonathan Taylor is progressing well and will participate in the walk-through the team has scheduled for today, which is something he has done over the last few weeks, according to Rapoport.

Taylor last played in Week 12 for the Colts, when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He hurt his thumb, which resulted in him missing time since then. Indianapolis has gone 2-1 in games since then, winning against the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, while losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Jonathan Taylor would be a huge boost for the Colts

Currently, the Colts sit at 8-6 on the season and in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. They are tied with the Bengals, Houston texans and Buffalo Bills. It will be a tight race for the final playoff spots in the AFC, and the Colts could use all of the help they can get. Taylor's potential return is a welcomed sight.

After this Sunday against the Falcons, the Colts finish the regular season with two home games against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Houston Texans.

A win on the road this week would be huge against the Falcons, as the Colts would set themselves up with two very winnable road games to finish the regular season and hopefully get into a playoff spot in the AFC. Hopefully Taylor can return and help the team achieve that goal.