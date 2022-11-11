Published November 11, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that Shaquille Leonard has been battling through injuries this season would be a complete understatement at this point. Apart from having to undergo surgery on his back during the summer, the Indianapolis Colts star linebacker has also suffered a concussion, a nose injury, and an ankle issue — and we’re just halfway through the season.

Leonard recently revealed the harsh reality he’s been living in of late amid the myriad of injuries he’s had to fight through:

“The past two games, I see myself moving around better, but it’s still not there,” Leonard said, via James Boyd of The Athletic. “That nerve still isn’t firing into my calf, so it’s just a lot of film study. I think that’s the reason why I can play today is because of how much film that I’ve watched, and I’ve got to put myself into position to make a play because I know I’m a step behind.”

As Leonard said, he’s been able to suit up for the Colts in the past two games, but at this point, it is clear that he is not yet 100% healthy. The 27-year-old has missed six out of Indianapolis’ nine games this year.

“It’s hard. It’s hard being in and out, especially one, not being the starter and two, missing games, splitting reps, not playing, pitch count. There’s a lot of frustration,” Leonard said. “It’s a lot of things that I can’t control. I’m always talking about controlling what I can control and that is coming to work every day with a great mindset. Being able to help others, help the [linebackers] out, so I don’t shy away from that.”

After a relatively encouraging start to the season, the Colts are reeling right now. They’ve lost three straight, and not even the return of their All-Pro LB has helped their cause. They clearly need Shaquille Leonard back at full strength sooner rather than later. Otherwise, it might be too late for them, and this might turn out as another wasted season.

Indianapolis, who currently holds a 3-5-1 record, returns to action on Sunday in a Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, as they look to get back to winning ways.