Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay gave an injury update on linebacker Shaquille Leonard that should encourage Colts fans.

Shaquille Leonard is “working hard,” “getting a little better each day” and “has a chance” to be ready for the season, Jim Irsay said, according to NFL.com.

Leonard has been a very good player for the Colts since being drafted by the team in 2018, he was viewed as one of the steals of his draft class. He is recovering from back surgery that he had performed in November, according to NFL.com. Back injuries are tough, but Leonard is a great presence on the field, as he made AP All-Pro teams in each of the first four seasons of his career.

After signing a five-year, $98.5 million contract with the Colts, he is on the books through the 2026 season. It is crucial that Leonard returns from his back injury and regains close to the form he had before.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Irsay also gave a good update on Jonathan Taylor, saying his ankle is healed up after having surgery. Many fans are wondering whether or not Jonathan Taylor will receive an extension from the Colts this offseason, as this is the last year of his rookie contract.

The Colts are entering a new era with Anthony Richardson as quarterback. The team selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the upside for him is thought to be as high as any quarterback that was in the draft.

It will be intriguing to see how Leonard progresses throughout training camp and whether or not he will be ready for week 1.