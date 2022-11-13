Published November 13, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2022 season hasn’t gone the Indianapolis Colts way, and things continue to get worse and worse for the franchise. Things have only become more chaotic with their controversial hiring of Jeff Saturday this past week to replace Frank Reich, and it looks like Saturday could be without one of his top players in Shaquille Leonard for the rest of the season.

Leonard was placed on the Colts injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like his season could be over. Leonard will have a meeting to determine whether or not it is worth returning this season, as the Colts have quickly fallen out of contention. Leonard has dealt with several different injuries this season, so there may be no sense in pushing him to return to the field with the Colts current campaign falling apart.

“Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, very well might have played his last down in 2022. Leonard is scheduled to meet with noted neck surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday to help determine whether he can play again this season, league sources told ESPN.” – Adam Schefter, ESPN

This is just another roadblock in a season that has been filled with them for Leonard. The Colts star linebacker has only been able to play in three games this season, and it looks like that may be all the action he gets this year. Unless Indianapolis can pull out a shocking victory over the Raiders in Week 10, it looks like his season may very well be over.