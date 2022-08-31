Shaquille Leonard takes major step towards playing in Week 1

Shaquille Leonard has spent most of the 2022 offseason rehabbing from back surgery he got after the conclusion of the 2021 season. As a result, his status for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season has been murky for much of the offseason.

It looks like Leonard may have just taken a big step forward in his potential return to the field for Week 1 of the regular season. After sitting out all throughout training camp and the preseason as he worked on his rehab, Leonard has taken the field to practice with the Colts.

Shaquille Leonard is practicing today for the Colts. Big step towards Week 1. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 31, 2022

This is great news for Leonard and the Colts. Leonard has been working hard all offseason long to try to get himself ready in time for the start of the season, and the fact that he’s practicing today is a huge step forward in his recovery.

For a Colts team that is looking to go toe-to-toe with the Tennessee Titans atop the AFC South, having Leonard on the field for as many games as possible is extremely important. Leonard is one of the most destructive players in the NFL, and his ability to do pretty much everything at the center of Indy’s defense is a big reason they were one of the top surprises in the league last season.

Leonard still has some hurdles to clear before he finds his way back onto the field, but this is a very encouraging update for the Colts. Indy is looking to make it to the playoffs after just missing out last season, and having Leonard on the field as much as possible is going to be crucial if they hope to achieve that goal.