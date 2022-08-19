Frank Reich reveals harsh reality facing Shaquille Leonard amid back injury

Frank Reich and the Indianapolis Colts are getting ready for the upcoming season. After falling short of the postseason last year, Reich and the Colts are hoping that the work they put in this offseason will help them make the improvements needed to reach the postseason in 2022.

A big part of Indy’s gameplan revolves around their defense. And at the center of the defense is star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who has quickly become one of the best all-around linebackers in the NFL.

Leonard’s offseason work has been disrupted by a surgery he had to get on his back after the 2021 season, and it has resulted in him not taking the field for the Colts yet during training camp. Frank Reich and Indy’s coaching staff are hoping Leonard can return sooner rather than later, but his status for Week 1 is up in the air.

Leonard has yet to be cleared for Week 1, and even if he does end up getting the thumbs up from the Colts medical team, Reich believes that Leonard will be at less than 100 percent health, and will have to figure out how to play under those circumstances.

“I think when he gets cleared, he’s not going to be 100 percent and he’s going to have to work his way back into it. This has happened to everybody… So, my guess is that whenever (Leonard) gets cleared, it’s going to be the same way. He’s going to have to figure out how to play feeling the way he feels — not feeling 100%, feeling like maybe this isn’t all the way back, but I still gotta figure out how to play winning football.” – Frank Reich, NFL.com

This certainly isn’t a great sign for the Colts’ defense. Leonard is at the center of everything they do, and they are hoping that he can find his way back on the field as soon as possible, even if he isn’t 100 percent healthy.