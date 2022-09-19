‘The s*** was embarrassing’: DeForest Buckner goes on NSFW rant after Colts’ shutout loss to Jaguars

Once again, the Indianapolis Colts just can’t crack the Jacksonville Jaguars. Sunday was supposed to be a redemption match for Indy after their season ended in tragic fashion in Florida. With a new quarterback under center, fans expected Matt Ryan and co. to complete dominate their competition.

Instead, the game ended as one of the most embarrassing regular season performances in franchise history. The Colts were completely shut out by the Jaguars, 24 – 0. It is arguably the lowest point of the franchise in the last few years. Understandably, some players on the team were upset, such as defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. (via ESPN)

“The s— was embarrassing,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “We got our a– whooped. We have to come in tomorrow, take it on the chin and grow from this.”

Indeed, it was a whooping no playoff team worth their salt should be proud of. The Jaguars were the worst team in football last season, yet the Colts struggled to put up points on the board. Nothing was going for them on offense; Jonathan Taylor was limited to just under 60 yards for the game. The defense, try as they might, couldn’t bail out the team forever.

This loss is a brutal wake-up call for the Colts, who are hoping to burst onto playoff contention status this season. The addition of Matt Ryan was seen as a upgrade by many people, including the Indy front office. After coming oh-so-close to a playoff berth, they are looking to get to the final dance again. First, though, they need to figure out how to beat their unlikely conquerors.