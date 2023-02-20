The Indianapolis Colts had a disappointing and chaotic 2022 season that ended with a 4-12-1 record. Now, heading into the NFL offseason, the franchise has a new coach in Shane Steichen, and a lot of decisions to make, including about quarterback Matt Ryan. Here are a few bold Colts offseason predictions about how those decisions will go.

After barely missing the playoffs in 2021, the Colts were a disaster in 2022. And one disaster led to another as owner Jim Irsay fired coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the interim coach. That move led to a 1-7 record down the stretch along with allowing the third-most points ever scored in an NFL quarter (by the Dallas Cowboys) and the biggest comeback in NFL history (by the Minnesota Vikings).

As the NFL offseason begins in earnest, the Colts have started off well, hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shae Steichen as the team’s new head coach. The next step is improving the roster for next season, both by addition and subtraction. Here are a few bod Colts offseason predictions about how that will happen.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

4. Colts cut Matt Ryan

Ever since Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in 2019, each Colts offseason has been a quest for a new franchise quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan have all failed to become the long-term solution.

And in the case of Ryan, it’s time to pay the piper on that failed experiment.

The Colts aren’t in a bad salary cap space heading into the NFL offseason. The team had about $10.9 million in cap room, which is right in the middle of the pack among NFL teams. They will want to shave some money off that cap figure, though, and cutting Matt Ryan is the logical first step.

Ryan is on the books for over $35 million next season, and cutting him would save $17.2 million. That’s too good a deal to pass up, which means Ryan will be out in Indy early in the Colts offseason.

3. Work on the offensive line

The offensive line was supposed to be a strength of the team last season but instead was a major disappointment. That said, with the money and draft capital invested in the group, the same group as last season will likely be back for the most part.

That means guard Quenton Nelson, tackle Braden Smith, and center Ryan Kelly are all likely back, as is last year’s third-round pick, left tackle Berhard Raimann.

The Colts can’t rest on their laurels, though. The core of the line is still pretty young, but Nelson, Smith, and Kelly are making big money. General manager Chris Ballard needs to bring in free agents and draft picks to challenge these players and maybe replace them at a cheaper price if they can’t get the job done.

2. Sign free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers

In addition to the offensive line issues last season, it also became abundantly clear that the Colts don’t have a No. 1 WR. Michael Pittman Jr. is fine and rookie Alec Pierce could develop into one. However, the team doesn’t have one now, and they need to try and find one for whoever the next QB is in 2023 (more on that below).

The free-agent WR market isn’t great in 2023, but there is one intriguing candidate for a WR1-1A role in New England Patriots pass-catcher Jakobi Meyers. The four-year veteran is improving by the year and had 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Meyers has the tools to be a top receiver in the league, and under Shane Steichen, maybe he can develop in the way DeVonta Smith did the last few years in Philadelphia.

1. Colts trade to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young

All these Colts offseason predictions are somewhat unimportant without figuring out who the franchise QB is moving forward in the post-Matt Ryan era. So, the bold Colts offseason prediction here is that the team trades up from No. 4 to No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Colts need to come away from this draft with a QB, and Bryce Young is the top prospect heading into the NFL combine. Plus, Jim Irsay has already expressed his admiration for him as a player.

Sitting at No. 4 and likely having a shot at one of the top three QBs (Young, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, or Will Levis of Kentucky) would probably be the smarter play, especially with Young’s size issues. However, Irsay is nothing if not a gambler, and taking a QB at No. 1 has worked out great for the franchise twice before with Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning.

That’s why the Colts will try that again.