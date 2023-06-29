The Indianapolis Colts didn’t wait long to decide the respective roster fates of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and linebacker Rashod Berry following their suspensions from the NFL for gambling. Both Rodgers and Berry, who were suspended indefinitely- at least one season- for betting on NFL games this past season, were released by the Colts on Thursday afternoon following news of their punishment from the league.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the following in a statement, “We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy. The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

It’s not particularly surprising to see that the Colts parted ways with both Rodgers and Berry, especially given that the Detroit Lions, who had four players suspended for violating the NFL gambling policy back in April, released two players- wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety CJ Moore- following their punishments.

Both Rodgers and Berry will miss the entire 2023 season and will be eligible for reinstatement in 2024.

Rodgers, a former sixth round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has appeared in 45 career games for the Colts, occupying a reserve role on defense as well as a kick-returning role on special teams. He started a career-high nine games in 2022.

Meanwhile, Berry, a former undrafted free agent out of Ohio State who signed with the New England Patriots back in 2020, had yet to appear in a game for the Colts after officially signing with the team in January.