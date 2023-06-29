Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended for six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Nicholas Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. He is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace, the same reason some Detroit Lions players have been suspended for six games.

Petit-Frere released a statement through Schefter.

“The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law,” Petit-Frere said, via Schefter. “It is only being sanctioned because it occured at the Titans facility.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Later on, Petit-Frere took accountability for his actions.

“I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and Titans fans,” Petit-Frere said, via Schefter. “I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility. I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season.”

Petit-Frere adds to a list of players who have been suspended for gambling this offseason, including the group from the Lions and players from the Indianapolis Colts.

Luckily for the Titans and Petit-Frere, he did not violate the policy to the point where it constitutes a suspension longer than six games. He could have been out indefinitely if that had been the case.