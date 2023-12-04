Here we will look at the biggest Indianapolis Colts heroes from their Week 13 win vs. the Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts delivered a stunning performance in Week 13. They secured a hard-fought victory against the Tennessee Titans. This win was a testament to the team's resilience and skill, with several key personnel rising to the occasion and delivering standout performances. Let's delve into the thrilling details of this game and celebrate the biggest heroes who propelled the Colts to this impressive triumph.

Week 13 Win

Securing their fourth consecutive win, the Colts (7-5) triumphed over their divisional rivals, the Titans (4-8), 31-28. This was a hard-fought battle that went into overtime. Despite the Titans kicking a field goal on the opening drive of the extra period, the Colts emerged victorious.

This win not only extends the Colts' current winning streak to four games, a feat not achieved since 2018. It also marks the first time since that year that the Colts have swept the season series against the Titans. Additionally, it represents the Colts' first road win against the Titans since 2018.

We did see a generally messy performance on both sides of the ball. In addition, the Colts faced offensive struggles throughout the game. Quarterback Gardner Minshew had another inconsistent outing. He completed 26-of-42 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, with a passer rating of 100.5. While these statistics may appear solid on paper, viewers of the game recognized Minshew's inconsistency throughout. Nevertheless, the Colts managed to grind out a challenging overtime victory on the road against a formidable opponent.

Michael Pittman Jr

Michael Pittman Jr continued his impressive season just ahead of his impending free agency. Pittman played a pivotal role in the Colts' success. He secured 10 receptions for 105 yards. Notably, he sealed the game with a touchdown reception in overtime following the Titans' opening drive, which ended with a field goal.

Pittman's remarkable performance marked his fifth consecutive game with at least eight receptions. It was also his ninth game of the season reaching that threshold. During this 10-catch game, he surpassed Marvin Harrison's record (311) for the most receptions by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

Yes, there was some volatility in the Colts' offense with Minshew at the helm. However, Pittman's dominance in the intermediate areas of the field provided a degree of stability. His season statistics of 87 receptions, 889 yards, and five touchdowns indicate a strong likelihood he will surpass the 100-catch mark for the first time in his career.

As Pittman emerges as the primary target in the passing game, it seems improbable that the Colts would let him go in free agency in the upcoming offseason.

Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce had high expectations entering his second year after a promising rookie season. Finally, he had a breakthrough on Sunday. Despite not being a significant part of the offense previously, Pierce had a standout performance here. He caught three passes for 100 yards and a crucial touchdown. His 55-yard reception in overtime also positioned the Colts on the four-yard line for the game-winning score.

Before this game, Pierce's contributions were limited. He had only 22 receptions for 291 yards and no touchdowns. He had slipped to the No. 2 receiver spot behind rookie Josh Downs. However, Pierce's lack of production was more attributed to his role in the offense and the quarterback's accuracy issues rather than his underwhelming performance. The game reflected the ups and downs of Pierce's season. It showcased his talent as a big-play receiver but also highlighted the challenges he faces for consistent production. Hopefully, Sunday's performance serves as a turning point for the young receiver.

Gardner said go long. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/J7dCugy5EA — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2023

Colts Pass Rush

The Colts' pass rush had a strong first half. They delivered two sacks and three quarterback hits credited to Samson Ebukam and DeForest Buckner. Ebukam finished the game with two sacks, six tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, and a forced fumble. Meanwhile, Buckner contributed six tackles, one pass defense, a half-sack, and three quarterback hits. The defensive front, led by Kwity Paye, continued to apply pressure in the second half. This resulted in crucial strip sacks that played a pivotal role in the Colts' defensive performance.

Special Teams

On special teams, the unexpected highlight was the Colts' unit blocking two punts during the game. These blocked punts translated to ten points for the Colts. These included a touchdown return that shifted the momentum in their favor late in the third quarter. Given the offensive struggles in the red zone, the timing and impact of both blocked punts were critical factors in the Colts' eventual victory.

Looking Ahead

Despite not exhibiting the characteristics of a playoff-bound team in Sunday's game, the Colts managed to secure a victory against the clearly inferior Titans. This was even amidst their efforts to potentially lose the game. It's crucial to acknowledge their ability to prevail in challenging situations. Throughout the season, the Colts have demonstrated resilience, particularly excelling on the road and in one-score games. This resilience is a testament to the culture instilled under the leadership of new head coach Shane Steichen. While there are areas that require improvement, the Colts, with five games left in the playoff push, maintain control over their destiny.