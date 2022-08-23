Colts: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in an interesting spot heading into the 2022 NFL season. The team is on their fifth quarterback in the last five seasons.

This franchise is still feeling the effects of the retirement of superstar quarterback Andrew Luck back in 2019. In an attempt to make up for this loss, the Colts have brought in their third veteran quarterback in three seasons.

This trend started in 2020 when the Colts brought in longtime Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. The team finished the year with an 11-5 record and a loss in the wild-card playoff game.

The following year, Rivers retired. The Colts then opted to trade for Carson Wentz. This reunited Wentz with his former offensive coordinator and now head coach Frank Reich.

Unfortunately for the Colts, this 2021 season also ended in disappointment. Wentz and the Colts lost the final game of the season, a game that would have sent them to the playoffs with a victory. Ultimately, they finished the season with a 9-8 record.

The Colts have now brought in longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Expectations are high for this group in 2022, but they have built a reputation of consistently being mediocre.

If the season goes poorly, they could find themselves on the search for yet another quarterback.

Outside of the quarterback position, the Colts could also have other areas to address next season.

The wide receiver position could be up in the air at the moment. Heading into his third season, Michael Pittman is set to become this team’s number one wide receiver. Alongside Pittman, Paris Campbell and rookie Alec Pierce will be holding down the starting spots.

There is a lack of both depth and power at this position. But the 2023 class is loaded at this position, with several pass catchers who could become elite number one receivers.

The last area of concern is the edge defender. At the moment, the edge rush is led by Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue is among the best edge rushers in the NFL. But he is entering the last year of his deal and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

On the other side of the line, second-year pass rusher Kwity Paye will be looking to make a jump in year two. During his rookie season, he recorded 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Past Ngakoue and Paye, there isn’t much current star power. And they could potentially have a gap to fill next season.

With three key areas that Colts could address through the draft, there are several players that fans should follow throughout the season.

NFL Draft prospects Colts fans must watch

Kentucky QB Will Levis

Quarterback Will Levis shined in his first year at the University of Kentucky.

After two seasons at Penn State, Levis transferred to Kentucky where he took on a starting role for the first time.

In 13 games, Levis threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He added 376 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Levis has many of the tools that teams look for in their starting quarterback. At 6’4” and 230 pounds, he has the size of the modern quarterback. But he also brings athleticism that could help this Colts offense open up their playbook even more.

With Levis as the QB1, this offense would also have another running option. He has consistently made plays with his legs and could do that here. Specifically, this offense could include things such as RPO’s which is difficult at the moment.

When on the field, Levis can make nearly any throw, from anywhere on the field. Whether it be from a clean pocket, or while on the run, he has proven that he can put the ball where it needs to be.

With Levis next to running back Jonathan Taylor, this group is a big play waiting to happen on any play.

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba proved to be one of the best pass catchers in college football during his sophomore season.

While he did benefit from playing with two receivers who went in the first round of the 2022 draft in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, Smith-Njigba put up elite numbers.

With both Wilson and Olave now gone, Smith-Njigba will have the opportunity to prove if he is truly a WR1 one or not. But if he can repeat his success, the Colts should keep their eyes on the young receiver.

During the 2021 season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba played in 13 games. He recorded 95 receptions for 1,606 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Much of Smith-Njigba’s success came from the slot. He operated nearly exclusively from here, as 90% of his snaps came from this spot.

With Michael Pittman holding down the WR1 spot, Smith-Njigba could work exclusively from the slot. In the Colts’ offense, he would have the chance to make big plays frequently, with defenses keying in on Pittman and Taylor. He could prove to be a great fit

Alabama Edge Will Anderson Jr.

As noted, the Colts’ current edge rush is led by second-year player Kwity Paye and proven veteran Yannick Ngakoue. But outside of these two, they could look to add star power.

Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr could be the perfect addition.

During the 2021 season, Anderson proved to be an elite prospect. He has all of the traits that the game’s top edge rushers have.

Even while playing in a strong SEC full of talented offensive lineman, Will Anderson still managed to live in the backfield. He finished the season with 101 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

With what Anderson brings to the table, he could come in from day one and be productive in the NFL. If Ngakoue were to depart in free agency, Anderson could theoretically step in from day one and take his place.