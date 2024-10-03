ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. It's an AFC South showdown, and we're sharing our NFL odds series and making a Colts-Jaguars prediction and pick.

The Colts defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-24 last weekend, holding off a furious rally. Initially, they led 17-3 at halftime. Indianapolis held on for dear life.

Joe Flacco went 16 for 26 with 168 yards and two touchdowns while filling in for an injured Anthony Richardson. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor ran 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 20 yards. Michael Pittman had six receptions for 113 yards. Likewise, Joshua Downs had eight catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts had 22 first downs and went 8 for 15 on third-down conversions. Furthermore, they did not turn the football over but allowed two sacks. The Colts forced two turnovers and registered four sacks.

The Jaguars lost 24-20 to the Houston Texans last weekend, their third loss by five or fewer points. Unfortunately, they allowed a touchdown pass by CJ Stroud with 18 seconds left.

Trevor Lawrence went 18 for 33 with 169 yards passing, with two touchdowns. Additionally, Tank Bigsby rushed seven times for 90 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. ran 11 times for 50 yards. Likewise, Brian Thomas Jr. had six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown. Christian Kirk had seven receptions for 61 yards and a score.

The Jags finished with 17 first downs and 4 for 12 on third-down conversions. Also, they did not turn the football over and allowed one sack. The defense forced one turnover and registered two sacks.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Colts-Jaguars Odds

Indianapolis Colts: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Jacksonville Jaguars: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Colts vs. Jaguars

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Colts have injuries to deal with, and sadly, there is a legitimate chance they could be without Richardson and Taylor this weekend, as both are nursing injuries.

Flacco will get his chance to shine if he gets the start again. Ultimately, he will face a desperate defense. Taylor missing this game would be a huge void. Significantly, he has rushed 72 times for 349 yards and four touchdowns while catching six passes for 77 yards. Alec Pierce has been solid, with 10 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Pittman has 17 catches for 201 yards but is still searching for his first touchdown. Downs has 11 catches for 104 yards and a score.

The defense also has some injuries to deal with, as DeForest Buckner is out with an ailment. Despite that, two players have stood up. Dayo Odeyingbo has tallied five solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Justin Blackmon has added 18 solo tackles.

The Colts will cover the spread if they can establish the running game and chew the clock. Then, the defense must make life tough for Lawrence.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars badly need a win. Unfortunately, things have not gone their way, and the turmoil is starting to build up as they continue to search for their first win.

Lawrence has not played like a top pick in his fourth season. Instead, he has 729 yards passing, four touchdowns, and one interception. Etienne has rushed 47 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns while catching 10 passes for 48 yards. Meanwhile, Thomas has 17 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Kirk has added 17 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown. Likewise, Gabe Davis has added nine catches for 121 yards.

The defense collapsed last weekend at the worst possible moment. Regardless, two players can help this defense bounce back and make a difference. Travon Walker has tallied four solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Montaric Brown has added 22 solo tackles.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can protect Lawrence, run the ball, and avoid turning the football over. Then, the defense must avoid breaking down in the fourth quarter.

Final Colts-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Colts lead the head-to-head series 27-19. However, the Jags are 6-4 over the past 10 games against the Colts. The Jaguars are 9-1 over the past 10 home games against the Colts, including a remarkable nine-game winning streak at EverBank Stadium. Even when the Colts are favored among NFL odds, the Jags have found a way to win.

The Colts are 3-1 against the spread, while the Jaguars are 2-2 against the odds. Furthermore, the Colts are 0-1 against the spread on the road, while the Jaguars are 0-1 against the odds at EverBank Stadium. But it is hard to ignore the Jags' dominance in this series at home. Moreover, it is also difficult to ignore how the Jaguars could easily be 2-2 right now, or even 3-1, had they simply converted a few plays. They will finally get the job done this week, getting their first win and covering the spread.

Final Colts-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5 (-120)