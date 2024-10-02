The Indianapolis Colts are set to take on the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. However, the Colts have a few injuries surrounding key players on the offense. The first concern is star running back Jonathan Taylor, who did not practice Wednesday due to an injury, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is not practicing today due to his ankle injury.'

Taylor suffered the ankle injury in the Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which prompted the Colts to sign rookie Trent Pennix for some added insurance at the position.

On top of that, Anthony Richardson's status is up in the air. The second-year signal-caller left the Week 4 win after just four pass attempts due to a hip injury, and it remains to be seen if he will practice or not, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

‘Colts coach Shane Steichen says QB Anthony Richardson will possibly practice today, depending on how he feels in the next few hours and based on what the training staff decides. Feeling much, much better.'

The positive news on the Richardson front is he is feeling better, per the report, which gives some encouragement of him being ready to go for Week 5.

After Richardson left the game against the Steelers, veteran Joe Flacco stepped in and played well. The journeyman threw for 168 yards with a pair of touchdowns to lead them to a 27-24 win.

If Richardson can't go, it will be Flacco again, but the hope is the young quarterback can suit up against the Jaguars. As far as Taylor goes, if the star running back isn't able to play, Trey Sermon is the next man up on the Colts' depth chart, but he has just nine caries all season long.

There should be more clarity regarding the Colts stars in the coming days.