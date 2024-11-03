The Washington Commanders are rolling at 6-2 and leading the NFC East. Yet running back Brian Robinson has operated at less than 100% healthy. The Commanders learned Robinson's availability nearly 24 hours ahead of the New York Giants clash.

Robinson is going from “questionable” with a hamstring injury to “expected to play,” per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter Saturday evening. It's a sudden turn of events for the veteran RB.

He missed one game due to a knee injury. Then his hamstring hit him hard before the divisional showdown against New York. Washington bottled his reps during practices this week.

The Commanders now have a deep rotation of backs at their disposal. It's encouraging news for a team that has already proven to have a potent air attack. Rookie Jayden Daniels is making the case for NFL Rookie of the Year honors with his stellar play. Daniels has fired seven touchdowns with 1,736 passing yards. Terry McLaurin has snatched 40 passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns.

Robinson's status, though, comes at a great time with Washington thinking sweep of the Giants. Plus with the Commanders aiming to distance themselves among the rest of the NFC East pack.

How Brian Robinson measures up against Giants

By suiting up, Robinson will be facing a run defense that's 27th in rushing yards allowed. The Giants have surrendered 1,134 total yards already — enough for opponents to average 5.4 yards per carry.

Robinson, despite his in-season ailments, is still averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He's still Washington's leading rusher, as he has 37 more yards than the dual-threat Daniels.

The powerful 6-foot-1, 228-pound back even wore down the Giants earlier in 2024. Robinson delivered a season-best 133 rushing yards, plus averaged 7.8 yards per carry, in the 21-18 victory back on Sept. 15. He also rumbled to his longest run of the season on a 40-yarder.

Robinson is only 1-3-1 all-time against the Giants. Meaning that '24 victory was finally his first career win over New York. That win snapped a three-game slide against N.Y. Furthermore, he hadn't surpassed 100 yards in a game versus the Giants until Week 2.

The Giants allowed 157 yards on the ground to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. Robinson has a chance to wear them down by getting green lit to play. Even if he wasn't full go, Washington has veterans Austin Ekeler and Jeremy Nichols to turn to.

The Commanders are listed as a 3.5-point favorite to win their seventh game on Sunday. Washington and the Green Bay Packers share the NFC's second-best record currently.