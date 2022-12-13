By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders have been without star EDGE rusher Chase Young due to injury for the entire 2022 NFL season, but they could be getting him back ahead of their stretch run. With just four weeks left in the regular season, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera indicated that Young is “heading in the right direction” towards a potential season debut on Sunday against the New York Giants in Week 15. Via JP Finlay of NBC Sports, Rivera said that Young “seems to be confident” that he’ll be ready to play in the rivalry clash.

Young has missed the entire season thus far after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL he sustained last year. Young missed the final eight games of the season in 2021 after sustaining a knee injury in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been more than a full calendar year since the Commanders star last played in a game, but he’s inching closer to his return in Week 15, and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time. The Commanders have surged up the standings of late, rebounding after a 1-4 start to the year. Since Week 6, the Commanders have a stellar 6-1-1 record, with their only blemishes coming in a 20-17 loss to the Vikings and a 20-20 tie with the New York Giants.

Adding young back to the mix during the stretch run could help further improve the Commanders defense which has not surrendered more than 21 points since Week 4.

Chase Young was the first overall pick by the Commanders in the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries have limited him to just 24 games throughout his first three seasons, but he’ll have a chance to get back to action and finish out the year for Washington.