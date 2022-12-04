By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Chase Young’s return date for the Washington Commanders has been set, and it’s against the New York Giants. However… it won’t be their Week 13 matchup against the G-Men. The team has apparently decided to rule Young out against New York for their upcoming game, per Chris Mortensen. That’s an unfortunate update for a team looking to fight for a playoff spot.

“Commanders DE Chase Young’s return indeed will be against the @Giants – in two weeks. Young is out today vs. Giants but @Commanders have a bye only to play the same division rival in week 15. The plan is for Young to make debut then, more than a year since major knee surgery.”

The Commanders have been cautious about Chase Young’s rehab from his injury, and for good reason. When he’s healthy, Young is one of the best edge rushers in the league. Rushing him back this season, especially early on when they had no playoff shot, could’ve had catastrophic consequences to his career.

Now, thought, the Commanders are legitimately fighting for a shot at making it to the playoffs as a Wild Card team. They sport a 7-4 record thanks to their hot streak over the last few games. Their defense, even without Young, has held up pretty well against some of the better teams in the league.

After their Week 13 game against the Giants, the Commanders will have a bye week for everyone to rest up. After that, prepare for the return of Chase Young. Don’t sleep on this Washington team, because they can be a dangerous squad to face if you’re not prepared.