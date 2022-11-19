Published November 19, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders were riding high heading into Week 11, as they had just knocked off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, and were largely expected to get star pass rusher Chase Young back for their upcoming contest against the Houston Texans. But the Commanders have made a surprising decision regarding Young’s status that will raise some big questions for Young and Washington over the next few days.

Despite publicly saying the expectation was that Young would be added to the 53-man roster ahead of the Commanders Week 11 action, Washington ultimately did not activate Young, meaning he will not be suiting up in Week 11. Now, the Commanders have just a few days to decide whether they are activating Young, or else he will be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 season.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Despite the optimism that DE Chase Young would be activated for Sunday’s game at Houston, the Commanders will not activate him to the 53-man roster. Commanders now have until Wednesday to activate Young to the roster or he would not be eligible to play this season.”

This is a pretty concerning update for the Commanders, who also lost pass-catching running back J.D. McKissic for the rest of the season early Saturday morning. Young is Washington’s best pass rusher, and there was some serious hope that he would be able to return to action and help the Commanders sudden playoff push over the second half of the season.

Instead, Young’s status is truly up in the air now. If he isn’t activated by Wednesday, Young won’t be able to return for the rest of the season, which is the worst possible outcome for the Commanders here. Young seemed set to return on Sunday, but now it remains to be seen whether or not he will return at all this season.