The Commanders' loss to the Jets was a blessing in disguise.

The Washington Commanders lost a close cross-conference matchup to the New York Jets. The 28-30 loss worsened the Commanders' record to 4-11 on the season. Greg Zuerlein made a late field goal that sealed Jacoby Brissett and co.'s fate. However, Washington fans are happy about the fall, given the team's impending NFL draft position.

Fans turn Washington's loss to the Jets into a positive occurrence

The Commanders will not make the NFL Playoffs due to their poor record, but they could strike gold in the 2024 Draft. Washington is currently slated to get the fourth overall pick, per NFL.com. Yet, their worsening record could see their position move higher.

For this reason, fans praised Greg Zuerlein for his game-winning field goal that caused Washington's loss:

Greg Zuerlein is the Commanders' MVP today. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2023

Zuerlein gave Josh Harris a gift. Wow. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) December 24, 2023

Boy that would have been an awful win for the Commanders. Jets came through — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) December 24, 2023

Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett almost led the Commanders to a comeback. The 31-year-old ended the afternoon with 100 passing yards and one TD. He took over for the struggling Sam Howell, who threw two costly interceptions during the game.

The Commanders had a lot of help on the ground. Chris Rodriguez Jr. accounted for two rushing TDs, totaling 58 yards on two carries. In addition, Antonio Gibson contributed a TD and rushed for 30 yards on nine carries.

In the end, the Jets did a solid job moving the ball on the Commanders. New York picked up 26 first downs compared to Washington's 18. The Jets' victory will likely not impact their postseason aspirations, but it will give Aaron Rodgers optimism for his future return.

Was Washington's loss enough to up their projected position in the 2024 NFL Draft? Commanders fans are certainly hoping so.