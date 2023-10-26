Josh Harris is slowly trying to re-shape the Washington Commanders' management setup and it's benefitting Sam Howell's squad on the field. Magic Johnson has brought in an electric crowd to root for them on a nightly basis. It seems like everything has turned out to be positive in this new saga of ownership. But, there can never be too much good news for a season. Ron Rivera and his staff are getting a huge boost in the form of Eugene Shen.

The Commanders led by Josh Harris are getting a seasoned Vice President of Football Analytics. Eugene Shen is headed to work alongside Ron Rivera such that they can improve schematics for the Sam Howell-led team. Shen has previously worked with the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He had the same role during his stay with the Jaguars before exiting the league, per Seth Walder of ESPN.

It looks like Josh Harris is starting to cover all of the ground such that his Commanders can thrive. Magic Johnson is bringing in his pull with the stars. The team is also starting to shape up as one of the scarier franchises to play given the schemes they run. As of the moment, the Commanders' postseason ticket still remains viable. They currently sit at a three-win and four-loss record. Their next opponents come in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles which is one of the Super Bowl-contending franchises in the league. Will they be able to notch an even record and pull off the upset?