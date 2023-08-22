New Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris got his first taste of the white-hot NFL (preseason) spotlight as his awkward handshake with Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck went viral. The next day, Buck tried to make things better for Harris, but even he admitted that the response from Troy Aikman made him laugh.

Harris joined Buck and Aikman in the Monday Night Football booth for the Commanders’ second 2023 NFL preseason game, a 29-28 win that snapped the Baltimore Ravens’ 24-game preseason winning streak.

During the interview, Buck held his hand out in front of Harris as a way of pointing at him, but the new Commanders owner thought the announcer wanted a handshake and awkwardly grabbed Buck’s hand as he pulled it away.

The exchange drew a smirk and a laugh from the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Aikman.

New #Commanders owner Josh Harris thinking Joe Buck wanted a handshake and then Troy Aikman trying to hold his laughter in is just perfect 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CimrHuxPcp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The clip went viral on social media, and the next morning, Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina got Buck’s thoughts on the situation.

“For the record, ANY time a billionaire wants to shake my hand, I’m in,” Buck told SI. “He’s a great guy. We were at a wedding together last year for a mutual friend, so I knew him a little. There’s a lot of stuff flying around that booth when a game is happening. So he was probably a little nervous. It was a fun interview with a man who has totally changed the feel around an entire organization in a month. Good for him.”

Aikman added, “I knew Joe was hand-gesturing, and then I caught Josh shaking his hand. I thought it was really funny, but tried not to react knowing we were on camera.”

And ultimately, Buck admitted that Aikman’s response does make him laugh.

The inaugural (real) game of the Josh Harris era for the Commanders starts on Sunday, September 10, against the Arizona Cardinals, while Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Monday Night Football open with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets on September 11.