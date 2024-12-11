Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, indicating that he is on track to make his debut for the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Commanders traded for Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints earlier in the season and he has not played in a game for them yet due to a hamstring injury that he has been dealing with. Interestingly enough, the Commanders will go on the road to face the Saints this Sunday, so it adds a wrinkle for the cornerback going up against his former team.

To acquire Lattimore, the Commanders sent a third-, fourth- and sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Saints, who sent a 2025 fifth-round pick along with the veteran corner the other way in the deal. Lattimore added to a position of great need for Washington, and it will be a bit boost for him to join the team down the stretch. They acquired him after a surprising start to the season.

It also helps that Lattimore is under contract for two more years after this season at $18 million cap hits, according to Spotrac. Lattimore is a player who helps the Commanders in the playoff push now, as well as in the future.

Commanders look for strong close to surprising 2024 season

The Commanders are coming off of the bye week when they play the Saints on Sunday, and that is the first of four games left on the schedule. At 8-5, they are in solid position to clinch a playoff spot in the next few weeks. Catching the 11-2 Eagles atop the NFC East might be too much to ask, but a playoff spot would be a resounding success for the organization.

After the matchup against New Orleans, Washington has games against the Eagles, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys to close the season. The Saints and Cowboys games are on the road, but they are two winnable games, and Washington will undoubtedly want to get revenge for the heartbreaking loss to Dallas earlier in the season. The game against the Eagles is the toughest, but with it being a home game, perhaps the Commanders have a chance. The last matchup was close until late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons seem to be collapsing at this point, but it is not a given for Washington to win that game.

Still, at this point, getting to 10 wins would be a good step and put the Commanders in a good spot to clinch a playoff spot.