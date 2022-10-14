Thursday night’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears was a disappointment, to say the least. However, one man reigned supreme, and his name is Carson Wentz. Or should I say, Tom Brady?

After leading his team to a 12-7 victory over Justin Fields and the Bears, Wentz improved his Thursday Night Football record to a mind-blowing 7-0 (h/t ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter):

Carson Wentz W-L by day of the week as a starting QB: Thursday: 7-0

Rest of week: 39-44-1 pic.twitter.com/OAetseNpiR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 14, 2022

Yup, you read that right. Wentz has never lost a game as a starting quarterback on Thursday night, and the Pro Bowl quarterback added to his immaculate record in Week 6 against the Bears.

Wentz didn’t exactly have his best game in this one, going 12-of-22 on his passes for 99 yards. Despite failing to surpass the 100-yard mark, however, Wentz still got the win. In the process, he further established his claim as the king — or the Tom Brady — of TNF.

Carson Wentz has been on the receiving end of some criticism of late, after Commanders head coach Ron Rivera pretty much threw him under the bus. Rivera has since walked back on his scathing criticism on his own quarterback, and the Commanders coach even went as far as walking out on Thursday’s post-game press conference in defense of Wentz.

After Thursday’s win, the Commanders have now improved to 3-4, but are still far behind their NFC East rivals. Wentz gets Aaron Rodgers and the Green bay Packers in Week 6, and unfrotunately for him, the matchup won’t be slated on a Thursday.