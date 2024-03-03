The Washington Commanders have a big decision to make with their No. 2 overall draft pick. The possibility of landing a future star is alluring but so is making a trade to collect even more draft picks. Whichever way they go, they won’t be without a plethora of options.
Teams such as the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders are named as teams who could trade up to the Commanders' pick with the intention of finding a new quarterback, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It remains to be seen if Washington will take up those offers but the fact that they’re coming is a good sign.
Fowler writes the following: “Washington has received trade inquiries from teams on the No. 2 pick. While they might not be hard, actionable offers, the interest in moving up is there. Among teams that could be on the QB radar are the Giants (No. 6), Falcons (No. 8), Vikings (No. 11) and Raiders (No. 13). That said, I would be surprised if Washington moved off the pick.”
The Commanders could use a quarterback for themselves, though. Whether they get blessed with Caleb Williams or opt for Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or someone else, they seem to be over the Sam Howell experience. At the very least, they don’t believe in Howell enough to not pick one of the high-profile guys at the top of the draft.
Getting a rookie QB with high upside is a great way to build a good team. On top of simply being the most important position in the game, having that player on a cheap deal invites spending at other spots. The Commanders already have a nice group of skill-position players headlined by Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr., so any rookie would come in and at least have plenty of playmakers.
With new owner Josh Harris taking a very hands-on approach in the Commanders' scouting plans for the 2024 class of quarterbacks, it can be safely assumed that a rookie QB is well within play. Washington giving away its first-round pick indeed seems surprising given the context of its roster and the impeccable class coming in.