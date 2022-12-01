Published December 1, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

It appears that the Washington Commanders may be without running back Antonio Gibson on Sunday as they take on the New York Giants. This could lead to a big outing for rookie running back Brian Robinson.

After being limited during Wednesday’s practice, Gibson was ruled out at Thursday’s practice. The running back is currently dealing with a foot injury.

Throughout this season, both Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson have played big roles in the Commanders backfield.

In 12 games, Gibson has rushed for a total of 476 yards and three touchdowns on 130 total carries. Through the air, he has added 40 receptions for 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

In recent weeks, Brian Robinson has begun to earn a larger role within the Commanders offense. After missing the start of the season, he has put together a solid rookie campaign. Over eight games, he has rushed for 467 yards and two touchdowns on 126 carries. Through the air he hasn’t been utilized as often, recording just six receptions for 27 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In Week 12, Robinson had the best outing of his young career. As the Commanders took on the Atlanta Falcons, he rushed for 105 yards on just 18 carries. He also added two receptions for 20 receiving yards.

In this same outing, Gibson saw his role in the offense drop drastically. He rushed for just 32 yards on nine carries.

While there seems to be a feeling within the Commanders that Gibson will be able to take the field, if he doesn’t, Brian Robinson could be in line for a big workload.