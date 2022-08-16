Ron Rivera sending clear message to Antonio Gibson ahead of Commanders 2022 season

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson was once considered a budding star. And at just 24-years old, he still features plenty of potential. However, his 2022 role with the team may be limited. Commanders coach Ron Rivera is currently having Gibson practice with the third-string team, per Commanders beat writer Sam Fortier.

Fortier also reported that Gibson was blocking on the punt team during practice. Typically, you don’t see running backs practicing in that kind of role.

Despite Antonio Gibson’s talent and potential, Ron Rivera and Washington seem to be heading in a different direction. Gibson’s role was already unclear after the team drafted Brian Robinson. And the impending return of JD McKissic left even more unanswered questions. But those questions are starting to get answered. It is possible that Gibson enters the season as the Commanders’ third-string running back.

In 2021, Antonio Gibson rushed for over 1,000 yards and added 7 rushing touchdowns. However, he did have 5 fumbles. Nonetheless, a 24-year old with immense ability is rarely demoted to third-string. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But the fact that Gibson is blocking on the punt team and running with the third-stringers suggests a very limited role for the upcoming season.

In all reality, Washington should trade him if they don’t plan on utilizing him. There are plenty of teams who would love to add a quality running back like Antonio Gibson.

We will continue to monitor Gibson’s situation in Washington with the Commanders ahead of the 2022 season.