Arrest made in Brian Robinson shooting case

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in August and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Last month, he returned to the field after recovering and finally made his NFL debut.

Police in DC have been searching for the suspect and on Wednesday, they found him. A 17-year-old, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was arrested for Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed With a Gun, per the Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect tried to rob Brian Robinson in Northeast DC on August 28th and ultimately fled the scene. Thankfully, the former Alabama standout ended up being okay. He underwent surgery shortly after at a local hospital following the shooting. Here are more details from the exact incident:

“At approximately 5:28 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and attempted to rob the victim. During the robbery attempt, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

To be honest, it’s frankly amazing that Brian Robinson returned to the field so quickly. There is no question he’ll also be relieved to know the police found the man who tried to hurt him.

Police found a photo of an additional suspect from a local surveillance camera:

MPD announces an arrest in an Assault With Intent to Rob while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on 8/28/22, in the 1000 blk of H St, NE. Thanks for all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release: https://t.co/7ubF5D6xWD Video: https://t.co/v1l0gQtxA0 pic.twitter.com/rPD3ULyIKv — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 2, 2022

The first-year RB is averaging 3.2 yards per carry this season for the Commanders, who are currently riding a three-game winning streak.