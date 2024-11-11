Washington Commander running back Brian Robinson Jr. did not hold back in a recent social media post he shared amid his injury. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Robinson appeared to call out fans who resort to disrespectful behavior toward players whenever their bets lose.

“Being injured is one thing.. but to hear backlash from mfs that sit on they couch every Sunday blowing me,” Robinson wrote.

“Don't nobody say sh*t when the parlays hit tho.. Y'all have no humility on this app fr.. I wonder why some players don't respect the fans..”

Robinson's rant came amid a hamstring issue that forced him to sit out the Commanders' Week 10 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was the former Alabama Crimson Tide's third missed game of the 2024 NFL regular season, as he also did not play in Week 6's road assignment against the Baltimore Ravens and Week 9's showdown versus the New York Giants in East Rutherford.

Without Robinson in the 28-27 loss to the Steelers, the Commanders relied mostly on running back Austin Ekeler for their offensive needs on the ground, with Ekeler rushing for only 44 yards on 13 carries, though he also had two rushing touchdowns.

Despite having already missed three games this season, Robinson, who inked a four-year deal worth $5.04 million with Washington in 2022, remains the Commanders' leader among running backs in terms of rushing yards (461) and rushing touchdowns (6).

Commanders cooled down by Steelers after hot stretch

The Commanders are one of the biggest surprises of the 2024 NFL season thus far, notwithstanding their loss to the Russell Wilson and the Steelers. However, they dropped to 7-3 following the defeat at the hands of Pittsburgh which snapped Washington's three-game win streak. Also, that defeat paved the way for the Philadelphia Eagles to take over the top spot in the NFC East division standings, as they improved to 7-2 after demolishing the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Speaking of the Eagle, they will be the next test for Jayden Daniels and the Commanders, with a crucial showdown between Washington and Philly coming right up this coming Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love.