After an improbable win, the Washington Commanders look to keep winning as they face the New York Giants. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Commanders-Giants prediction and pick.

The Commanders come into the game sitting at 6-2 on the year. They opened the year with a loss to the Buccaneers and then won four straight games. Last week they faced the Bears. After giving up a touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game, the Commanders would be down. On the next drive, Noah Brown brought in a 52-yard hail mary to win the game for the Commanders.

Meanwhile, the Giants are 2-6 on the year and have now lost three straight games. They last played on Monday night, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The game would be tied at nine going into the half, but the Steelers would beat the Giants 26-18.

Here are the Commanders-Giants NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Commanders-Giants Odds

Washington Commanders: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -190

New York Giants: +3.5 (-109)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 44.5 (-110)

Under: 44.5 (-110)

How to Watch Commanders vs. Giants

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Sox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commanders are third in the NFL in points per game this year while sitting third in yards per game. They are third in the run and ninth in the pass. Jayden Daniels leads the way. He has completed 148 of 206 passes for 1,736 yards. He also has seven touchdown passes and just two interceptions. While he has been sacked 17 times, he has run well. Daniels has 424 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

His top target this year has been Terry McLaurin. McLaurin has 40 receptions on the year for 579 yards and four scores. Meanwhile, Zach Ertz has been solid as well. He has 32 receptions this year for 345 yards and a score. Rounding out the top receivers is Noah Brown. Brown has 17 receptions for 258 yards and a score. In the running game, Brian Robinson leads the way. He has run 101 times for 461 yards and six touchdowns. Austin Ekeler has also been solid. He has run for 240 yards while also bringing in 19 receptions for 207 yards with three total touchdowns.

The Commanders are tenth in the NFL in opponent points per game while sitting 13th in opponent yards per game. They are 25th against the run but sit sixth against the pass. Frankie Luvu has been great this year. He is second on the team in tackles while having four sacks, four tackles for a loss, and two fumble recoveries. Further, Bobby Wagner has been solid. He leads the team in tackles while having two sacks, six tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble. Finally, Dante Fowler Jr. has 4.5 sacks, six tackles for a loss, and an interception.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants offense has struggled this year. They are 31st in the NFL in points per game while sitting 26th in yards per game. The Giants are 24th in rushing yards per game while sitting 23rd in passing yards per game. Daniel Jones leads the way this year. He has completed 174 of 278 passes this year for 1,706 yards and six touchdowns. He has been intercepted five times as well.

In the receiving game, it is Malik Nabers who leads the way. He has brought in 46 receptions for 498 yards this year. Nabers has scored three times. Meanwhile, Darius Slayton has 420 yards on 29 receptions this year with a score. Finally, Wan’Dale Robinson has 48 receptions for 333 yards and two scores on the year. In the running game, Tyrone Tracy Jr. leads the way. He has run for 376 yards this year and two scores. Devin Singletary has also been solid, with 250 yards in six games and two touchdowns.

The Giants are 14th in the NFL in opponent points per game, while sitting 17th in opponent yards per game. They are 27th against the rush and eighth against the pass. Bobby Okereke has been solid this year. He leads the team with 55 tackles this year while having two sacks, three tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Micah McFadden is third on the team in tackles. He has two sacks and three tackles for a loss. Finally, Dexter Larence II has been great. He has nine sacks and seven tackles for a loss this year.

Final Commanders-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Commanders come in as the odds-on favorite to win this mid-season NFL game. They are 6-2 on the year and also 6-2 against the spread this year. They have covered the spread every time they have won this year. The Giants are just 3-5 against the spread this year. They have also failed to cover in each of the last three games. The Commanders will keep winning and keep covering in this one.

Final Commanders-Giants Prediction & Pick: Commanders -3.5 (-112)