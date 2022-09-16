Brian Robinson Jr. workout video will fire up Commanders fans

Heading into training camp, expectations were sky high for Washington Commander’s rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. So high that he was thought to have earned the starting job over Antonio Gibson.

But unfortunately for Robinson, his plans were derailed by a robbery gone wrong. In August, Robinson was shot two times during an attempted robbery. The Commanders running back then underwent surgery and spent some time in the hospital.

But the rookie is now gearing up for a return to the field. Just weeks after the shooting, Robinson made an appearance at Commander’s practice. And he looks like he could soon be ready to go.

In a video shared by NBC Sports writer Pete Hailey, Brian Robinson Jr is seen performing ladder drills. This is the first video of him doing drills since his surgery.

Brian Robinson Jr. looks GOOD guys pic.twitter.com/Rs3uZ9SysM — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022

Before starting the regular season, the Commanders placed Robinson on injured reserve. This will keep him out until at least week five.

Upon his eventual return, the Commander’s backfield could be in an interesting position.

In week 1, second-year running back Antonio Gibson looked to be a man on a mission. He rushed for 58 on 14 attempts. Through the air, he added seven receptions for 72 receiving yards.

The Commanders added Robinson in the third round of the NFL draft. The former Alabama product was taken with the 98th overall pick.

A two-headed backfield of Robinson and Gibson could be one of the most dominant in the NFL. Once the Commanders get their rookie ball carrier back into the lineup, the offense could reach new levels.