Brian Robinson takes important step towards return after getting shot last month

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was shot last month in an attempted robbery, throwing a wrench into his rookie season after getting taken in the draft in April. But, the former Alabama standout is already taking the necessary steps forward to play at some point in 2022.

Per Pro Football Talk, reporters at Commanders practice on Wednesday said that Robinson was doing individual drills on a side field and was also riding the stationary bike. He showed no signs of discomfort.

Brian Robinson had all the opportunity to play a big role in the offense for Washington and it’s still a possibility. A Week 5 return is reportedly in the cards, which is the earliest he can be activated off the non-football injury list.

The running back left the hospital after just a couple of days and thankfully avoided any serious injury. He had a minor surgery to remove the bullets. The Commanders selected him in the third round out of Bama after he enjoyed a solid college career for Nick Saban.

The RB room actually looked very good in Week 1 for Ron Rivera’s group and the return of Brian Robinson would make them even better. Antonio Gibson rushed for 58 yards on 14 carries while Curtis Samuel also made his presence felt both on the ground and in the air. DC won 28-22 against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

If and when Robinson does suit up this year, it’ll be a special moment for him after going through such a traumatic experience.