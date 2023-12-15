Will Brian Robinson play in Week 15 vs. the Rams?

The Washington Commanders have a tough Week 15 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and on Friday it got a little tougher as the latest Brian Robinson injury update is that the running back is out for the game with a hamstring injury.

“Commanders ruled out RB Brian Robinson for Sunday’s game at Los Angeles due to his hamstring injury,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was the first to report on Friday.

This Brian Robinson injury update is a tough blow for the Commanders heading into Week 15 against the Rams. The team is already ranked toward the bottom of the NFL in rushing yards (24th), and now they will be without the back who is their leading rusher on the season with 160 carries for 664 yards and five rushing touchdowns. The second-year RB out of Alabama also has 29 catches for 326 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

With Robinson out, the carries against the Rams will mostly go to veteran RB Antonio Gibson. Although he comes into this game with just 46 carries for 193 yards this year. Rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr. — 31 carries and 154 yards — will move up a notch to RB2.

Washington comes into this game as +6.5 underdogs, according to FanDuel, and losing Robinson doesn’t help the team at all. Now, the biggest question will be if the players fight in this game, despite knowing that head coach Ron Rivera will be fired soon, or if they will roll over and let the playoff-fighting Rams beat them up. Or, to put it another way, after Thursday night, will they be the Raiders or the Chargers?