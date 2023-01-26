The Associated Press announced their NFL awards finalists on Wednesday. NFL fans immediately let their voices be known regarding some of the snubs from the finalists lists.

One snub is Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. The rookie ball carrier was shot in August in an attempted armed robbery and missed the beginning of the season.

Robinson played 12 games for the Commanders in 2022. He racked up 797 yards and two touchdowns on 205 carries while also adding a receiving touchdown to his total.

His performance this past season had many voters wanting to vote for him as the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year. However, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Robinson was not eligible for the award.

Florio said the Associated Press cited “longstanding rules” as the reason for Robinson’s ineligibility. Under those rules, rookies cannot be nominated for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

“Rookies aren’t eligible for the award because it recognizes players who were in the NFL the previous season or prior years,” Rob Maaddi of the AP explained to Florio. “Robinson’s case is unique and presents another reason to consider amending the rule.”

The three finalists for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award are all NFL veterans. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are all up for the award.

While deserving in their own rights, Robinson certainly deserves to be on the list. He may not have come back from a down year in the NFL, but he came back from true adversity to have a very successful season. Hopefully, the rules are amended so players like Robinson can be recognized for their efforts.