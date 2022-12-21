By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders activated Carson Wentz from IR ahead of their Week 16 clash against the San Francisco 49ers, and while he’s expected to remain behind Taylor Heinicke on the depth chart, the veteran QB was in great spirits. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Wentz was optimistic and even shared some positives from his trip to the IR, including that his body is feeling better than it typically would in December, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Via Jhabvala on Twitter: “Carson Wentz: ‘Yeah, it just takes a couple of weeks of playing and you got bumps and bruises everywhere.’ Taylor Heinicke in the background: ‘Yup!'”

Wentz started the first six games of the season for the Commanders before being placed on IR with a hand injury. Washington was 2-4 in games Wentz started this year, but they have since improved to 7-6-1 on the season with Heinicke under center.

There has been some speculation that the Commanders would switch back to Wentz when he was healthy. Commanders coach Ron Rivera said that’s not the plan, though those plans could change “down the road” if things go poorly.

For a quarterback who has recorded 11+ starts in each of his first six NFL seasons, Wentz’s lack of time on the field this year has his body feeling great.

“Not sure the last time I felt quite like this in December; I actually feel fresh and everything, so that’s a blessing, I guess,” said Wentz of the injury.

The Commanders finish the season out with a trio of games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Dallas Cowboys. With the playoffs still in reach, the final stretch of the season will be critical.