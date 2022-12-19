By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders fell to 7-6-1 on Sunday Night Football as they lost 20-12 to the New York Giants. It was a pretty underwhelming night for Taylor Heinicke and the offense, but head coach Ron Rivera insists he’s not looking to make a change to Carson Wentz. At least not right now when Heinicke has been enjoying some success.

Via JP Finlay:

“Asked by David Aldridge about a possible QB switch, Ron Rivera says Washington will stick with Taylor Heinicke. Rivera adds that maybe down the road they have to consider something else but not now and not if they have success.”

Finlay also reported that Rivera stressed to Heinicke the need to score touchdowns in the red zone. The QB even fumbled the football at a crucial moment in the fourth quarter that proved to be costly, finishing the game 17 for 29 for 249 yards and just one passing touchdown. Heinicke actually coughed it up twice in the game.

Nevertheless, Taylor Heinicke did show guts in the fourth though, and was just stopped by Kayvon Thibodeaux at the one-yard line after nearly taking his team all the way downfield. Wentz missed a lot of time with an injury and hasn’t played since October 13th. He’s been the primary backup to Heinicke.

The Commanders currently sit in a Wild Card spot and if the season ended today, would face the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs. They will have a difficult test in Week 16 though as DC visits a strong San Francisco 49ers group that has won seven in a row, even with rookie QB Brock Purdy leading the way at the moment. Taylor Heinicke will need to bring his best.