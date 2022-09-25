‘I dug myself a hole’ Commanders’ Carson Wentz laments poor play

After listening to his head coach, Ron Rivera, discuss his team’s lack of success against the Philadelphia Eagles and the “bullcrap report” from ESPN about the team’s interest in trading for Jimmy Garopollo during the spring, Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz took to the podium to discuss his less-than-impressive play against his former employer.

Would Wentz take responsibility for his team’s struggles, or would the Wentz Wagon roll into another excuse that had less to do with his individual efforts but instead the play of another?

Well, as it turns out, the answer was the former, and Wentz’s initial assessment was actually pretty dead-on.

“I did not play to my standards, especially early, I think that’s tough,” Wentz told the assembled media. “Unfortunately, back-to-back weeks, kind of dug ourselves a hole there. I gotta be better, especially early on, so that we’re not, you know, having to throw whole second half and let them play coverage, and do some things differently, so I gotta be better.”

Wentz is correct, if the Commanders are going to challenge the Eagles for the NFC East crown, they genuinely are going to have to play better and come out of the gates hot. If Wentz continues to overthink his reads, overinflate his escapability, and underutilize the quick-strike game, the results will likely look a good bit like Week 3 only with a few fewer sacks, but if the “Bismark Bullet” can finally embrace playing within a system instead of trying to transcend it, then the season could be saved still.