With the Washington Commanders declining his fifth-year option, Chase Young is entering the upcoming season with a chip on his shoulder. Before he looks to lead the Commanders defense, Young got some wise advice from Odell Beckham Jr. on how to truly recovery from his ACL injury.

Young tore his ACL back in 2021, limiting him to nine games. He made his return in 2022, but appeared in just three games. Beckham is no stranger to ACL injuries, as he has tore his twice over his career. As Young and Beckham trained together over the offense, the newest Baltimore Ravens WR wanted to ensure the Commanders DL was on the right track, via ESPN's John Keim.

“He says, ‘We bounce back every time. You get injured, you bounce back. That's just what we do,” Young said. “He gave me great advice, I can't thank him enough.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Young burst onto the scene as a rookie after Washington selected him second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after amassing 44 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 7.5 sacks. Young ended his rookie season with the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

The ACL injury has hampered Young's career from that point. Washington declined his fifth-year option as they worry about how he will perform upon return. However, outside of just himself, Young has a pretty strong supporter in Odell Beckham Jr. After going through the same recovery process, OBJ wants to see Young return to his old self on the football field.

Chase Young will have plenty of expectations coming into the year. Odell Beckham Jr. helped make sure Young realizes he can hit them all, ACL injury or not.