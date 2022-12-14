By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Following a torn ACL in 2021, Washington Commanders star defensive end Chase Young is still yet to return to the field. But it appears that this could soon change.

The Commanders chose to activate Young off of the Physically Unable to Participate list three weeks ago. But since returning to practice, he is yet to play in a regular season game. With the Commanders set to take on the New York Giants on Sunday night football, there is speculation that he may finally take the field.

On Wednesday, Young spoke about his potential return. “Still taking it one day at a time. I guess I found that spot where I’m trusting in God, trusting the process. I just found that median and just taking my time. When I’m ready, I’m gonna be ready.” stated Young via Zach Selby of Commanders.com.

Chase Young then added, “I’m confident. I’m a confident guy. Ain’t nothing gonna ever break me down. I’m gonna keep smiling, laughing, being the loudest dude in the locker room, and keep on going. And when I’m on the field, I’m on it.”

When the Commanders added Chase Young with the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they were looking for a star on the defensive side of the ball. Over his first two seasons, he proved to be just that.

During his rookie season, Young appeared in 15 games. He immediately made his presence felt, recording 44 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and 7.5 total sacks.

Heading into his second season, Chase Young picked up right where he left off. In nine games, he recorded 26 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 total sacks. A torn ACL in Week 10 prematurely ended his season.

When Young returns to the field, an already elite Commanders pass rush will become even better. While no date has been set just yet, it appears to be on the horizon.