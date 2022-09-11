Brian Robinson injury timeline after shooting incident will have Commanders fans hyped

Washington Commanders fans were heartbroken when it was announced that Brian Robinson was involved in a shooting incident. The rookie running back was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery incident. Thankfully, Robinson did not suffer life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Before the shooting incident, Brian Robinson was set to be the Commanders’ starting running back. The rookie impressed during the team’s training camp, and his spot as a starting RB was all but secured. Ahead of the start of the regular season, Washington delivered some great news about the impending return of Robinson to the starting lineup. (via ESPN)

“Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was shot twice in his leg during an attempted robbery, has a realistic chance of returning in Week 5, team sources told ESPN.”

The Commanders reportedly are encouraged by Brian Robinson’s progress from his injury. The rookie is already off crutches, and he’s set to participate in conditioning drills in the next few weeks. Robinson is already set to miss the first four weeks of the season due to his placement on the Non-Football Injury list to start the year.

In the meantime, the Commanders will rely on a combination of veteran running backs to carry the load with Robinson out. Antonio Gibson, J.D McKissic, and Jonathan Williams will be the running backs expected to feature while Robinson rehabs from his injuries. Gibson, in particular, is worth watching: he was the starting running back last season, rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2021.

The Commanders have a familiar face under center: Carson Wentz will now be the quarterback for the team. With the former Eagles star under center, how far can Washington go in the season? They have an intriguing offense, with players like Robinson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.