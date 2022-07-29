Chase Young’s status for start of 2022 season with Commanders gets unfortunate update

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young received unfortunate news ahead of the 2022 season. Young, who is working his way back from a nasty ACL injury, is expected to miss some time at the beginning of the season, per Athletic writer Ben Standig. Standig reports that the news came straight from Ron Rivera.

Chase Young is a key player for the Commanders. At just 23 years old, he’s already displayed potential for stardom. He record 7.5 sacks, 32 solo tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 4 passes deflected, and 10 tackles for loss in his 2020 rookie campaign. The Ohio State product demonstrated plenty of poise on the Commanders’ defensive line. Washington was excited to see what he could do as he garnered more NFL experience.

But he was limited to 9 games in 2021 due to injury. He posted 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 passes deflected, and 26 total tackles during that span.

The exact timetable for Chase Young’s return is unclear. Rivera said he’d miss a “a little bit of time” according to Standig. Realistically, that could mean only 1 game. However, it also could mean somewhere around 4-5 games. The one thing we know for sure is that the Commanders will not rush him back. They want to make sure he is completely healthy before bringing him back into the fold. Rushing him back is not worth further aggravation of the injury.

Chase Young is excited to return. He may try and force Washington’s hand. But Ron Rivera and the team will make sure he is ready to roll before placing him back in live action. For now, Commanders fans can look forward to his return at some point this season.