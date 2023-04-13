Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Washington Commanders are to be sold by any date now. One potential buyer Jeff Bezos is out on purchasing the franchise, months after he had a secret meeting with Jay-Z about submitting a bid, reports TMZ.

Over the last few months, Bezos and Jay-Z were rumored to be heading a group that was going to negotiate with Commanders owner Dan Snyder, which now appears to be out of the question. Bezos has a net worth of $120 billion, so he can certainly afford the franchise even by himself. Nevertheless, he won’t be the Commanders new owner.

There are two groups that are the current frontrunners to become the new owners of the Washington Commanders. One is a group led by co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, Josh Harris; NBA legend Magic Johnson is also a member of this group. The other group is headed by Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, who would become the first Canadian owner in the NFL.

There is significant belief that a purchase announcement will be made by the 2o23 NFL Draft beginning on April 27th. Nonetheless, current owner Snyder has not made a name for himself as a very trustworthy and honest individual, so it is truly anyone’s guess when a sale will actually be made.

Although Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z will not be the future owners of the Washington Commanders, neither are probably that disappointed on missing out on the investment. With how Snyder has ran the organization, the new ownership is going to have a lot of work to do starting on day one.